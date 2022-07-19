Darshan Orna Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore, up 17.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore in June 2022 up 17.85% from Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 72.94% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 67.35% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2021.

Darshan Orna EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2021.

Darshan Orna shares closed at 4.22 on July 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -78.25% returns over the last 6 months and -44.98% over the last 12 months.