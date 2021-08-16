Darshan Orna Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore, up 6476.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore in June 2021 up 6476.86% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2021 up 6635.48% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2021 up 4800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Darshan Orna EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

Darshan Orna shares closed at 52.55 on August 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 274.02% returns over the last 6 months and 268.77% over the last 12 months.