Darshan Orna Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore, up 68.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore in December 2022 up 68.74% from Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 64.45% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 51.85% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.