Darshan Orna Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore, up 489.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore in December 2021 up 489.37% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021 up 131.38% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021 up 92.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020.

Darshan Orna EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2020.

Darshan Orna shares closed at 99.25 on January 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 171.92% returns over the last 6 months and 570.61% over the last 12 months.