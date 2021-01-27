Darshan Orna Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, down 87.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in December 2020 down 87.11% from Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 down 73.73% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 down 73.08% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2019.

Darshan Orna EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2019.

Darshan Orna shares closed at 13.85 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given -13.17% returns over the last 6 months and -73.37% over the last 12 months.