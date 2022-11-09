Danube Ind. Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.95 crore, up 58.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.95 crore in September 2022 up 58.07% from Rs. 10.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2022 up 148.5% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 up 175% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

Danube Ind. EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2021.

Danube Ind. shares closed at 32.05 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.06% returns over the last 6 months and 128.93% over the last 12 months.