Danube Ind. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.44 crore, up 193.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.44 crore in March 2023 up 193.8% from Rs. 10.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 32.32% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 up 5600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Danube Ind. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2022.

Danube Ind. shares closed at 14.84 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.42% returns over the last 6 months and -60.95% over the last 12 months.