Danube Ind. Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.36 crore, down 15.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.36 crore in March 2022 down 15.21% from Rs. 12.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 up 300.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Danube Ind. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2021.

Danube Ind. shares closed at 44.35 on May 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 216.79% returns over the last 6 months and 933.80% over the last 12 months.