Danube Ind. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.14 crore, up 53.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.14 crore in June 2023 up 53.25% from Rs. 10.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2023 up 67.84% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2023 up 164.52% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

Danube Ind. EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2022.

Danube Ind. shares closed at 14.75 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.10% returns over the last 6 months and -75.66% over the last 12 months.