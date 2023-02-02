Danube Ind. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.19 crore, up 8.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.19 crore in December 2022 up 8.76% from Rs. 11.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 83.18% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 10.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.