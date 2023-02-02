English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Danube Ind. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.19 crore, up 8.76% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Danube Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.19 crore in December 2022 up 8.76% from Rs. 11.21 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 83.18% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 10.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

    Danube Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.1915.9511.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.1915.9511.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.5816.3112.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.18-1.13-1.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.090.07
    Depreciation--0.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.160.270.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.190.380.16
    Other Income0.010.050.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.210.430.18
    Interest0.100.070.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.100.360.18
    Exceptional Items----0.27
    P/L Before Tax0.100.360.45
    Tax0.030.090.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.080.270.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.080.270.45
    Equity Share Capital6.006.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.440.90
    Diluted EPS0.030.440.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.440.90
    Diluted EPS0.030.440.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited