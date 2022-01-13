Danube Ind. Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.21 crore, up 10.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.21 crore in December 2021 up 10.03% from Rs. 10.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021 up 276.08% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021 up 18.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

Danube Ind. EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2020.

Danube Ind. shares closed at 94.30 on January 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 186.63% returns over the last 6 months and 493.46% over the last 12 months.