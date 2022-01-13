MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Danube Ind. Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.21 crore, up 10.03% Y-o-Y

January 13, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Danube Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.21 crore in December 2021 up 10.03% from Rs. 10.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021 up 276.08% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021 up 18.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

Danube Ind. EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2020.

Close

Danube Ind. shares closed at 94.30 on January 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 186.63% returns over the last 6 months and 493.46% over the last 12 months.

Danube Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations11.2110.0910.19
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations11.2110.0910.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods12.1010.3210.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.28-0.50-0.43
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.070.030.04
Depreciation0.010.010.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.140.090.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.160.140.20
Other Income0.010.01-0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.180.150.16
Interest0.000.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.180.150.16
Exceptional Items0.27----
P/L Before Tax0.450.150.16
Tax0.000.040.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.450.110.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.450.110.12
Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.900.210.24
Diluted EPS0.900.210.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.900.210.24
Diluted EPS0.900.210.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Danube Ind. #Danube Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jan 13, 2022 09:13 am

Must Listen

The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | Planning to buy property? Have a deal worked out in your mind from start to finish

The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | Planning to buy property? Have a deal worked out in your mind from start to finish

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.