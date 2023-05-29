Danlaw Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.25 crore, up 192.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.25 crore in March 2023 up 192.61% from Rs. 16.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2023 down 38.94% from Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.50 crore in March 2023 up 88.47% from Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2022.

Danlaw Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.49 in March 2022.

Danlaw Tech shares closed at 572.65 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 124.57% returns over the last 6 months and 311.98% over the last 12 months.