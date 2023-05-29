English
    Danlaw Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.25 crore, up 192.61% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Danlaw Technologies India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.25 crore in March 2023 up 192.61% from Rs. 16.49 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2023 down 38.94% from Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.50 crore in March 2023 up 88.47% from Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2022.

    Danlaw Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.49 in March 2022.

    Danlaw Tech shares closed at 572.65 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 124.57% returns over the last 6 months and 311.98% over the last 12 months.

    Danlaw Technologies India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.2543.5516.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.2543.5516.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.0428.2712.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.040.72-0.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.605.462.39
    Depreciation3.741.200.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.153.331.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.684.570.31
    Other Income0.070.023.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.764.594.16
    Interest0.880.910.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.883.674.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.883.674.15
    Tax1.500.910.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.382.763.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.382.763.89
    Equity Share Capital4.874.873.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.887.2310.49
    Diluted EPS4.887.2310.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.887.2310.49
    Diluted EPS4.887.2310.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Danlaw Tech #Danlaw Technologies India #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:33 am