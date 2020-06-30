Danlaw Tech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore, down 50.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Danlaw Technologies India are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore in March 2020 down 50.09% from Rs. 8.08 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2020 down 584.87% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2019.
Danlaw Tech shares closed at 44.20 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -10.80% returns over the last 6 months and -46.10% over the last 12 months.
|Danlaw Technologies India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.03
|2.26
|8.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.03
|2.26
|8.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.64
|0.57
|3.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.11
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|-0.04
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.72
|2.46
|2.78
|Depreciation
|1.55
|0.13
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.21
|1.08
|1.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.70
|-2.04
|0.20
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.24
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.40
|-1.80
|0.37
|Interest
|0.22
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.63
|-1.81
|0.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.63
|-1.81
|0.37
|Tax
|-0.33
|-0.47
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.29
|-1.34
|0.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.29
|-1.34
|0.27
|Equity Share Capital
|3.71
|3.71
|3.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.48
|-3.62
|0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-3.48
|-3.62
|0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.48
|-3.62
|0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-3.48
|-3.62
|0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 03:22 pm