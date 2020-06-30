Danlaw Tech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore, down 50.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore in March 2020 down 50.09% from Rs. 8.08 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2020 down 584.87% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2019.

Danlaw Tech shares closed at 44.20 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -10.80% returns over the last 6 months and -46.10% over the last 12 months.