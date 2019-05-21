Danlaw Tech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.08 crore, up 17.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.08 crore in March 2019 up 17.1% from Rs. 6.90 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019 down 22% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2019 down 10% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2018.

Danlaw Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2018.

Danlaw Tech shares closed at 95.95 on May 20, 2019 (BSE) and has given -19.34% returns over the last 6 months and 18.46% over the last 12 months.