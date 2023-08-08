Danlaw Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.39 crore, up 108.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.39 crore in June 2023 up 108.42% from Rs. 22.26 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2023 up 381.95% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.74 crore in June 2023 up 296.47% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2022.

Danlaw Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 7.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.05 in June 2022.

Danlaw Tech shares closed at 722.55 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 162.89% returns over the last 6 months and 240.91% over the last 12 months.