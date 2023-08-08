English
    Danlaw Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.39 crore, up 108.42% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Danlaw Technologies India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.39 crore in June 2023 up 108.42% from Rs. 22.26 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2023 up 381.95% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.74 crore in June 2023 up 296.47% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2022.

    Danlaw Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 7.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.05 in June 2022.

    Danlaw Tech shares closed at 722.55 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 162.89% returns over the last 6 months and 240.91% over the last 12 months.

    Danlaw Technologies India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.3948.2522.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.3948.2522.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.9830.0416.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.230.040.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.657.602.58
    Depreciation1.223.740.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.892.151.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.444.680.73
    Other Income0.090.070.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.524.761.13
    Interest0.610.880.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.913.881.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.913.881.01
    Tax1.261.500.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.662.380.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.662.380.76
    Equity Share Capital4.874.873.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.514.882.05
    Diluted EPS7.514.882.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.514.882.05
    Diluted EPS7.514.882.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:00 pm

