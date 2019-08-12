Danlaw Tech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore, up 12.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore in June 2019 up 12.39% from Rs. 5.90 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2019 up 12.11% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2019 up 7.02% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2018.

Danlaw Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.95 in June 2018.

Danlaw Tech shares closed at 67.55 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.80% returns over the last 6 months and -65.65% over the last 12 months.