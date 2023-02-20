Danlaw Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.55 crore, up 191.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.55 crore in December 2022 up 191.6% from Rs. 14.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2022 up 187.14% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.79 crore in December 2022 up 216.39% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2021.