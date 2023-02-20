English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Danlaw Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.55 crore, up 191.6% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Danlaw Technologies India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.55 crore in December 2022 up 191.6% from Rs. 14.94 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2022 up 187.14% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.79 crore in December 2022 up 216.39% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2021.

    Danlaw Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 7.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in December 2021.

    Danlaw Tech shares closed at 341.75 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 59.70% returns over the last 6 months and 55.31% over the last 12 months.

    Danlaw Technologies India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.5518.0214.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.5518.0214.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.2713.238.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.720.030.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.462.433.15
    Depreciation1.200.560.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.330.751.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.571.031.08
    Other Income0.020.260.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.591.291.36
    Interest0.910.130.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.671.161.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.671.161.35
    Tax0.910.370.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.760.790.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.760.790.96
    Equity Share Capital4.873.713.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.232.132.60
    Diluted EPS7.232.132.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.232.132.60
    Diluted EPS7.232.132.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Danlaw Tech #Danlaw Technologies India #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:22 am