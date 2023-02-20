Danlaw Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.55 crore, up 191.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.55 crore in December 2022 up 191.6% from Rs. 14.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2022 up 187.14% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.79 crore in December 2022 up 216.39% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2021.

Danlaw Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 7.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in December 2021.

Danlaw Tech shares closed at 341.75 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 59.70% returns over the last 6 months and 55.31% over the last 12 months.