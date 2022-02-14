Danlaw Tech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.94 crore, up 16.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.94 crore in December 2021 up 16.08% from Rs. 12.87 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021 up 373.75% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2021 up 603.85% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.

Danlaw Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.60 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.95 in December 2020.

Danlaw Tech shares closed at 240.90 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.90% returns over the last 6 months and 67.64% over the last 12 months.