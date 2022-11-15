Danlaw Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.99 crore, up 24.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.99 crore in September 2022 up 24.47% from Rs. 30.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2022 down 22.63% from Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.67 crore in September 2022 up 36.43% from Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2021.

Danlaw Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.85 in September 2021.

Danlaw Tech shares closed at 244.15 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 72.18% returns over the last 6 months and 15.82% over the last 12 months.