    Danlaw Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.99 crore, up 24.47% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Danlaw Technologies India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.99 crore in September 2022 up 24.47% from Rs. 30.52 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2022 down 22.63% from Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.67 crore in September 2022 up 36.43% from Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2021.

    Danlaw Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.85 in September 2021.

    Danlaw Tech shares closed at 244.15 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 72.18% returns over the last 6 months and 15.82% over the last 12 months.

    Danlaw Technologies India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.9937.3530.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.9937.3530.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.6425.2620.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.08-0.39-0.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.145.365.19
    Depreciation1.101.031.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.884.652.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.311.431.24
    Other Income0.270.400.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.571.831.53
    Interest0.800.680.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.771.151.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.771.151.13
    Tax0.530.29-0.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.240.861.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.240.861.79
    Minority Interest-0.13-0.03-0.36
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.110.831.43
    Equity Share Capital3.713.713.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.982.243.85
    Diluted EPS2.982.243.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.982.243.85
    Diluted EPS2.982.243.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Danlaw Tech #Danlaw Technologies India #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am