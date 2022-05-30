Danlaw Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.75 crore, up 12.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.75 crore in March 2022 up 12.87% from Rs. 29.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2022 up 1175.94% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2022 up 192.74% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2021.

Danlaw Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 9.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2021.

Danlaw Tech shares closed at 141.85 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)