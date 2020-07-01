Danlaw Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.71 crore, down 1.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.71 crore in March 2020 down 1.33% from Rs. 16.93 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2020 down 275.62% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2020 up 93.88% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2019.

Danlaw Tech shares closed at 46.25 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -6.66% returns over the last 6 months and -43.60% over the last 12 months.