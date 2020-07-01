Danlaw Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.71 crore, down 1.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Danlaw Technologies India are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.71 crore in March 2020 down 1.33% from Rs. 16.93 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2020 down 275.62% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2020 up 93.88% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2019.
Danlaw Tech shares closed at 46.25 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -6.66% returns over the last 6 months and -43.60% over the last 12 months.
|Danlaw Technologies India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.71
|11.00
|16.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.71
|11.00
|16.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.17
|5.86
|7.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.11
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.95
|0.78
|0.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.09
|4.99
|4.93
|Depreciation
|1.89
|0.45
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.76
|2.67
|2.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.25
|-3.87
|-0.01
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.26
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.94
|-3.61
|0.24
|Interest
|0.32
|0.09
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.26
|-3.69
|0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.26
|-3.69
|0.23
|Tax
|0.12
|-1.15
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.38
|-2.54
|0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.38
|-2.54
|0.34
|Minority Interest
|0.03
|0.39
|0.42
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.35
|-2.15
|0.77
|Equity Share Capital
|3.71
|3.71
|3.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.64
|-5.80
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-3.64
|-5.80
|0.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.64
|-5.80
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-3.64
|-5.80
|0.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:11 am