Danlaw Tech Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14.94 crore, up 85.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.94 crore in June 2019 up 85.67% from Rs. 8.05 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2019 down 25.58% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2018.

Danlaw Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2018.

Danlaw Tech shares closed at 67.55 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.80% returns over the last 6 months and -65.65% over the last 12 months.