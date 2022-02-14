Danlaw Tech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.72 crore, down 18.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.72 crore in December 2021 down 18.43% from Rs. 35.21 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021 down 115.11% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021 down 71.52% from Rs. 4.53 crore in December 2020.

Danlaw Tech shares closed at 240.90 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.90% returns over the last 6 months and 67.64% over the last 12 months.