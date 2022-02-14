Danlaw Tech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.72 crore, down 18.43% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 08:49 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Danlaw Technologies India are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.72 crore in December 2021 down 18.43% from Rs. 35.21 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021 down 115.11% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021 down 71.52% from Rs. 4.53 crore in December 2020.
Danlaw Tech shares closed at 240.90 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.90% returns over the last 6 months and 67.64% over the last 12 months.
|Danlaw Technologies India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.72
|30.52
|35.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.72
|30.52
|35.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.36
|20.66
|22.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.19
|-0.68
|0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.02
|5.19
|5.22
|Depreciation
|1.03
|1.16
|1.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.15
|2.95
|2.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|1.24
|3.11
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.28
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|1.53
|3.45
|Interest
|0.44
|0.40
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.18
|1.13
|3.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.18
|1.13
|3.20
|Tax
|0.58
|-0.66
|0.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.75
|1.79
|2.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.75
|1.79
|2.41
|Minority Interest
|0.51
|-0.36
|-0.82
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.24
|1.43
|1.59
|Equity Share Capital
|3.71
|3.71
|3.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|3.85
|4.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|3.85
|4.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|3.85
|4.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|3.85
|4.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited