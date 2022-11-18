Dangee Dums Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.57 crore, up 27.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.57 crore in September 2022 up 27.91% from Rs. 5.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 112.38% from Rs. 2.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in September 2022 up 45.45% from Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2021.

Dangee Dums EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.00 in September 2021.