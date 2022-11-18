Dangee Dums Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.57 crore, up 27.91% Y-o-Y
November 18, 2022 / 09:14 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dangee Dums are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.57 crore in September 2022 up 27.91% from Rs. 5.13 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 112.38% from Rs. 2.06 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in September 2022 up 45.45% from Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2021.
Dangee Dums EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.00 in September 2021.
|Dangee Dums
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.57
|5.39
|5.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.57
|5.39
|5.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.80
|1.58
|1.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.66
|0.43
|0.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.23
|-0.18
|-0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.88
|1.03
|1.13
|Depreciation
|1.28
|1.24
|1.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.66
|1.46
|1.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.51
|-0.16
|-0.29
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.28
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.80
|0.12
|-0.07
|Interest
|0.67
|0.63
|0.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.13
|-0.51
|-0.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.13
|-0.51
|-0.84
|Tax
|-0.13
|-0.11
|1.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.25
|-0.40
|-2.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.25
|-0.40
|-2.06
|Equity Share Capital
|15.40
|10.27
|10.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|-0.03
|-2.00
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|-0.03
|-2.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|-0.03
|-2.00
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|-0.03
|-2.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited