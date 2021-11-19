Dangee Dums Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.13 crore, up 44.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.13 crore in September 2021 up 44.5% from Rs. 3.55 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.06 crore in September 2021 up 33.47% from Rs. 3.09 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2021 up 142.43% from Rs. 3.37 crore in September 2020.

Dangee Dums shares closed at 198.85 on November 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.13% returns over the last 6 months and 39.01% over the last 12 months.