Dangee Dums Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.08 crore, up 10.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.08 crore in March 2023 up 10.29% from Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 down 131.08% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2023 down 25.13% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022.

Dangee Dums shares closed at 13.80 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.87% returns over the last 6 months and -33.62% over the last 12 months.