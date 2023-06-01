English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dangee Dums Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.08 crore, up 10.29% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dangee Dums are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.08 crore in March 2023 up 10.29% from Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 down 131.08% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2023 down 25.13% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022.

    Dangee Dums shares closed at 13.80 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.87% returns over the last 6 months and -33.62% over the last 12 months.

    Dangee Dums
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.087.505.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.087.505.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.461.851.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.570.660.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.020.020.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.981.211.32
    Depreciation1.431.281.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.741.721.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.110.76-0.78
    Other Income0.170.381.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.061.140.50
    Interest0.740.710.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.670.43-0.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.670.43-0.21
    Tax-0.030.28-2.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.640.162.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.640.162.07
    Equity Share Capital15.4015.4010.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.012.02
    Diluted EPS-0.040.012.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.012.02
    Diluted EPS-0.040.012.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Dangee Dums #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:11 am