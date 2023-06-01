Dangee Dums Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.08 crore, up 10.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dangee Dums are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.08 crore in March 2023 up 10.29% from Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 down 131.08% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2023 down 25.13% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022.
Dangee Dums shares closed at 13.80 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.87% returns over the last 6 months and -33.62% over the last 12 months.
|Dangee Dums
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.08
|7.50
|5.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.08
|7.50
|5.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.46
|1.85
|1.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.57
|0.66
|0.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|0.02
|0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.98
|1.21
|1.32
|Depreciation
|1.43
|1.28
|1.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.74
|1.72
|1.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.76
|-0.78
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.38
|1.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|1.14
|0.50
|Interest
|0.74
|0.71
|0.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.67
|0.43
|-0.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.67
|0.43
|-0.21
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.28
|-2.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.64
|0.16
|2.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.64
|0.16
|2.07
|Equity Share Capital
|15.40
|15.40
|10.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.01
|2.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.01
|2.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.01
|2.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.01
|2.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited