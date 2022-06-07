English
    Dangee Dums Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore, up 23.97% Y-o-Y

    June 07, 2022 / 09:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dangee Dums are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore in March 2022 up 23.97% from Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2022 up 237.23% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022 up 5075% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

    Dangee Dums EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.47 in March 2021.

    Close

    Dangee Dums shares closed at 356.60 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 72.73% returns over the last 6 months and 112.26% over the last 12 months.

    Dangee Dums
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.516.314.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.516.314.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.511.801.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.340.400.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.19-0.07-0.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.321.191.36
    Depreciation1.491.471.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.441.140.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.780.39-1.92
    Other Income1.280.560.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.500.95-1.85
    Interest0.720.750.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.210.20-2.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.210.20-2.74
    Tax-2.290.24-1.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.07-0.04-1.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.07-0.04-1.51
    Equity Share Capital10.2710.2710.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.02-0.04-1.47
    Diluted EPS2.02-0.04-1.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.02-0.04-1.47
    Diluted EPS2.02-0.04-1.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 7, 2022 09:00 pm
