Dangee Dums Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore, up 23.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore in March 2022 up 23.97% from Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2022 up 237.23% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022 up 5075% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Dangee Dums EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.47 in March 2021.

Dangee Dums shares closed at 356.60 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 72.73% returns over the last 6 months and 112.26% over the last 12 months.