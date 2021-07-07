Dangee Dums Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Mar'21 Dec'20 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.45 4.59 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.45 4.59 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.89 1.61 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.44 0.29 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.08 -0.07 Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 1.36 0.90 Depreciation 1.81 1.78 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 0.93 1.43 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.92 -1.35 Other Income 0.07 0.28 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.85 -1.07 Interest 0.89 0.84 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.74 -1.92 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax -2.74 -1.92 Tax -1.23 -0.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.51 -1.86 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.51 -1.86 Equity Share Capital 10.27 10.27 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.47 -1.82 Diluted EPS -1.47 -1.82 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.47 -1.82 Diluted EPS -1.47 -1.82 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited