Dangee Dums Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dangee Dums are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.
Dangee Dums shares closed at 181.60 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.71% returns over the last 6 months
|Dangee Dums
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.45
|4.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.45
|4.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.89
|1.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.44
|0.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.08
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.36
|0.90
|Depreciation
|1.81
|1.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.93
|1.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.92
|-1.35
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.85
|-1.07
|Interest
|0.89
|0.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.74
|-1.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.74
|-1.92
|Tax
|-1.23
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.51
|-1.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.51
|-1.86
|Equity Share Capital
|10.27
|10.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.47
|-1.82
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|-1.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.47
|-1.82
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|-1.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited