Dangee Dums Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore, up 5.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore in June 2023 up 5.86% from Rs. 5.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 106.01% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2023 up 39.71% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022.

Dangee Dums EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

Dangee Dums shares closed at 13.05 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.86% returns over the last 6 months and -50.64% over the last 12 months.