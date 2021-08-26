Dangee Dums Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore, up 322.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore in June 2021 up 322.82% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2021 up 71.7% from Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2021 up 172.92% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2020.

Dangee Dums shares closed at 185.65 on August 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.14% returns over the last 6 months