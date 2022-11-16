 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Damodar Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.19 crore, down 26.87% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Damodar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 152.19 crore in September 2022 down 26.87% from Rs. 208.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2022 down 148.87% from Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.90 crore in September 2022 down 44.54% from Rs. 17.85 crore in September 2021.

Damodar Ind shares closed at 45.55 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.24% returns over the last 6 months and -8.44% over the last 12 months.

Damodar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 152.19 188.71 208.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 152.19 188.71 208.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 114.58 118.79 112.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 19.92 33.36 51.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.60 -8.23 -2.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.72 9.38 9.48
Depreciation 5.89 5.82 5.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.99 19.25 21.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.69 10.34 10.76
Other Income 1.32 0.02 1.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.01 10.36 11.87
Interest 6.36 6.40 7.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.34 3.96 4.69
Exceptional Items -- -- 1.39
P/L Before Tax -2.34 3.96 6.07
Tax -0.78 1.41 2.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.56 2.55 3.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.56 2.55 3.19
Equity Share Capital 11.65 11.65 11.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.67 1.10 1.37
Diluted EPS -0.67 1.10 1.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.67 1.10 1.37
Diluted EPS -0.67 1.10 1.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Damodar Ind #Damodar Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
first published: Nov 16, 2022 10:00 am