Damodar Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.19 crore, down 26.87% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Damodar Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 152.19 crore in September 2022 down 26.87% from Rs. 208.11 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2022 down 148.87% from Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.90 crore in September 2022 down 44.54% from Rs. 17.85 crore in September 2021.
Damodar Ind shares closed at 45.55 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.24% returns over the last 6 months and -8.44% over the last 12 months.
|Damodar Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|152.19
|188.71
|208.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|152.19
|188.71
|208.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|114.58
|118.79
|112.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|19.92
|33.36
|51.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-18.60
|-8.23
|-2.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.72
|9.38
|9.48
|Depreciation
|5.89
|5.82
|5.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.99
|19.25
|21.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.69
|10.34
|10.76
|Other Income
|1.32
|0.02
|1.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.01
|10.36
|11.87
|Interest
|6.36
|6.40
|7.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.34
|3.96
|4.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|1.39
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.34
|3.96
|6.07
|Tax
|-0.78
|1.41
|2.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.56
|2.55
|3.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.56
|2.55
|3.19
|Equity Share Capital
|11.65
|11.65
|11.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|1.10
|1.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|1.10
|1.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|1.10
|1.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|1.10
|1.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited