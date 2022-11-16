English
    Damodar Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.19 crore, down 26.87% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Damodar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 152.19 crore in September 2022 down 26.87% from Rs. 208.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2022 down 148.87% from Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.90 crore in September 2022 down 44.54% from Rs. 17.85 crore in September 2021.

    Damodar Ind shares closed at 45.55 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.24% returns over the last 6 months and -8.44% over the last 12 months.

    Damodar Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations152.19188.71208.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations152.19188.71208.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials114.58118.79112.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.9233.3651.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.60-8.23-2.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.729.389.48
    Depreciation5.895.825.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.9919.2521.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.6910.3410.76
    Other Income1.320.021.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.0110.3611.87
    Interest6.366.407.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.343.964.69
    Exceptional Items----1.39
    P/L Before Tax-2.343.966.07
    Tax-0.781.412.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.562.553.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.562.553.19
    Equity Share Capital11.6511.6511.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.671.101.37
    Diluted EPS-0.671.101.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.671.101.37
    Diluted EPS-0.671.101.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 10:00 am