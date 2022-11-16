Damodar Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.19 crore, down 26.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.19 crore in September 2022 down 26.87% from Rs. 208.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2022 down 148.87% from Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.90 crore in September 2022 down 44.54% from Rs. 17.85 crore in September 2021.

Damodar Ind shares closed at 45.55 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.24% returns over the last 6 months and -8.44% over the last 12 months.