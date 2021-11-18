Damodar Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 208.11 crore, up 58.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 208.11 crore in September 2021 up 58.08% from Rs. 131.65 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2021 up 150.76% from Rs. 6.29 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.85 crore in September 2021 up 374.73% from Rs. 3.76 crore in September 2020.

Damodar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.70 in September 2020.

Damodar Ind shares closed at 46.05 on November 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.05% returns over the last 6 months and 94.71% over the last 12 months.