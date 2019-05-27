Damodar Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 197.54 crore, up 3.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Damodar Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 197.54 crore in March 2019 up 3.81% from Rs. 190.29 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2019 down 121.09% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.05 crore in March 2019 down 14.62% from Rs. 10.60 crore in March 2018.
Damodar Ind shares closed at 39.15 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.00% returns over the last 6 months and -29.40% over the last 12 months.
|
|Damodar Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|197.54
|158.68
|190.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|197.54
|158.68
|190.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|87.74
|79.24
|72.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|88.68
|66.81
|86.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.83
|-17.84
|2.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.96
|5.75
|5.94
|Depreciation
|4.37
|2.92
|2.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.19
|15.05
|13.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.43
|6.74
|6.37
|Other Income
|2.25
|0.00
|1.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.68
|6.74
|8.35
|Interest
|2.46
|3.42
|3.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.22
|3.32
|4.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.22
|3.32
|4.80
|Tax
|2.75
|-0.18
|2.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.53
|3.50
|2.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.53
|3.50
|2.52
|Equity Share Capital
|11.13
|11.13
|11.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|1.57
|2.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|1.57
|2.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|1.57
|2.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|1.57
|2.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited