Damodar Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 197.54 crore, up 3.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.54 crore in March 2019 up 3.81% from Rs. 190.29 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2019 down 121.09% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.05 crore in March 2019 down 14.62% from Rs. 10.60 crore in March 2018.

Damodar Ind shares closed at 39.15 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.00% returns over the last 6 months and -29.40% over the last 12 months.