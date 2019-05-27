App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Damodar Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 197.54 crore, up 3.81% Y-o-Y

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Damodar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 197.54 crore in March 2019 up 3.81% from Rs. 190.29 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2019 down 121.09% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.05 crore in March 2019 down 14.62% from Rs. 10.60 crore in March 2018.

Damodar Ind shares closed at 39.15 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.00% returns over the last 6 months and -29.40% over the last 12 months.

Damodar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 197.54 158.68 190.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 197.54 158.68 190.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 87.74 79.24 72.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 88.68 66.81 86.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.83 -17.84 2.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.96 5.75 5.94
Depreciation 4.37 2.92 2.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.19 15.05 13.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.43 6.74 6.37
Other Income 2.25 0.00 1.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.68 6.74 8.35
Interest 2.46 3.42 3.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.22 3.32 4.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.22 3.32 4.80
Tax 2.75 -0.18 2.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.53 3.50 2.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.53 3.50 2.52
Equity Share Capital 11.13 11.13 11.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.48 1.57 2.26
Diluted EPS -0.48 1.57 2.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.48 1.57 2.26
Diluted EPS -0.48 1.57 2.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 27, 2019 11:24 am

tags #Damodar Ind #Damodar Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh to be a Gujju bhai for his next YRF ...

Exclusive: Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape attacked, asked to ' ...

Karan Johar is my 'big brother', states Prabal Gurung while dismissing ...

Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana looks fierce in this new poster, announ ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades twin in white at their baby sho ...

Anurag Kashyap files a complaint against a man harassing his daughter ...

India's Most Wanted vs PM Narendra Modi box office report: Prime Minis ...

Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri: Team India’s coach has some very unusua ...

WhatsApp Introducing Ads in Status Updates Next Year, Here’s an Earl ...

Kendall Jenner's Stuns in Tiny Polka-dot Bikini Post-breakup

Vodafone Youth Offer on Prime is Giving You an Amazon Prime Subscripti ...

COMEDK UGET Result 2019: COMEDK Declares Results at comedk.org; Check ...

Book Excerpt: Meet the Rebel Mystic Poetess, Lal Ded, who Preached Rel ...

Unanimous Support From MLAs Brings Respite for Kamal Nath Govt Crushed ...

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates 1 Year of Togetherness with Nick Jonas, Att ...

Beckham at 44 is Still Better than Lingard: Manchester United Fans Swo ...

Confused Pakistani Anchor Thinks PM Modi Was Talking About IAF Pilot A ...

India likely to be hit as US considers duties on countries that underv ...

Andhra Pradesh election results 2019: Is it end of the road for Chandr ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

43% of newly elected Lok Sabha members have criminal cases against the ...

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex up 340 points, Nifty around 11,950; meta ...

Consumption slowdown will last for a few more quarters, says Axis Capi ...

Investing in equity mutual funds? Here are six mistakes to be avoided ...

What Goldman Sachs expects in terms of India's growth, reforms in FY20

BS Yeddyurappa rules out forming Karnataka govt with JD(S), favours fr ...

NDA parliamentary meet: By bowing to Constitution, Narendra Modi sough ...

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party triumphs in EU vote in Britain; Theresa Ma ...

Narendra Modi govt mulling revival of estate duty, BCTT: Banking trans ...

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch highlights what it takes to make one o ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Relentless Shi Yuqi demolishes World No 1 Kento Mom ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

In The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia, Sarbpreet Singh writes about th ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch live updates: Pressure sensitive dis ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.