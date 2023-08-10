English
    Damodar Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 199.09 crore, up 5.5% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Damodar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 199.09 crore in June 2023 up 5.5% from Rs. 188.71 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2023 down 34.32% from Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.71 crore in June 2023 down 15.27% from Rs. 16.18 crore in June 2022.

    Damodar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.10 in June 2022.

    Damodar Ind shares closed at 45.95 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.32% returns over the last 6 months and -3.97% over the last 12 months.

    Damodar Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations199.09218.18188.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations199.09218.18188.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials112.65120.04118.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods54.784.3933.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.6558.83-8.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.7412.439.38
    Depreciation5.525.535.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.1215.0119.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.931.9610.34
    Other Income6.266.210.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.198.1710.36
    Interest7.466.866.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.731.313.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.731.313.96
    Tax-0.950.841.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.680.472.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.680.472.55
    Equity Share Capital11.6511.6511.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.720.201.10
    Diluted EPS0.720.201.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.720.201.10
    Diluted EPS0.720.201.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 08:55 pm

