Damodar Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 188.71 crore, down 6.89% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Damodar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 188.71 crore in June 2022 down 6.89% from Rs. 202.66 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2022 up 1.93% from Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.18 crore in June 2022 down 3.11% from Rs. 16.70 crore in June 2021.

Damodar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.07 in June 2021.

Damodar Ind shares closed at 49.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.71% returns over the last 6 months and 4.74% over the last 12 months.

Damodar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 188.71 252.91 202.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 188.71 252.91 202.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 118.79 149.17 98.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 33.36 63.32 58.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.23 -17.95 3.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.38 10.81 7.98
Depreciation 5.82 5.74 5.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.25 26.11 17.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.34 15.70 10.72
Other Income 0.02 0.86 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.36 16.56 10.77
Interest 6.40 7.00 7.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.96 9.56 3.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.96 9.56 3.64
Tax 1.41 3.57 1.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.55 5.99 2.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.55 5.99 2.50
Equity Share Capital 11.65 11.65 11.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.10 2.57 1.07
Diluted EPS 1.10 2.57 1.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.10 2.57 1.07
Diluted EPS 1.10 2.57 1.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:33 am
