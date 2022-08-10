Damodar Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 188.71 crore, down 6.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.71 crore in June 2022 down 6.89% from Rs. 202.66 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2022 up 1.93% from Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.18 crore in June 2022 down 3.11% from Rs. 16.70 crore in June 2021.

Damodar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.07 in June 2021.

Damodar Ind shares closed at 49.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.71% returns over the last 6 months and 4.74% over the last 12 months.