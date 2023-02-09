 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Damodar Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.71 crore, down 49.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:31 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Damodar Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 123.71 crore in December 2022 down 49.49% from Rs. 244.92 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 down 109.96% from Rs. 6.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.94 crore in December 2022 down 55.96% from Rs. 24.84 crore in December 2021. Damodar Ind shares closed at 50.00 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.49% returns over the last 6 months and -31.93% over the last 12 months.
Damodar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations123.71152.19244.92
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations123.71152.19244.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials83.01114.58132.87
Purchase of Traded Goods21.0419.9253.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.59-18.60-0.31
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.289.729.74
Depreciation5.745.895.93
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.1417.9924.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.912.6918.17
Other Income6.111.320.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.204.0118.91
Interest6.216.367.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.02-2.3411.33
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.02-2.3411.33
Tax-0.35-0.784.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.66-1.566.67
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.66-1.566.67
Equity Share Capital11.6511.6511.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.28-0.672.86
Diluted EPS-0.28-0.672.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.28-0.672.86
Diluted EPS-0.28-0.672.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Damodar Ind #Damodar Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
first published: Feb 9, 2023 08:11 pm