Damodar Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.71 crore, down 49.49% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 123.71 152.19 244.92 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 123.71 152.19 244.92 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 83.01 114.58 132.87 Purchase of Traded Goods 21.04 19.92 53.81 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.59 -18.60 -0.31 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 9.28 9.72 9.74 Depreciation 5.74 5.89 5.93 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 16.14 17.99 24.71 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.91 2.69 18.17 Other Income 6.11 1.32 0.74 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.20 4.01 18.91 Interest 6.21 6.36 7.58 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.02 -2.34 11.33 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.02 -2.34 11.33 Tax -0.35 -0.78 4.66 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.66 -1.56 6.67 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.66 -1.56 6.67 Equity Share Capital 11.65 11.65 11.65 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.28 -0.67 2.86 Diluted EPS -0.28 -0.67 2.86 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.28 -0.67 2.86 Diluted EPS -0.28 -0.67 2.86 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited