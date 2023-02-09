Damodar Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.71 crore, down 49.49% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 08:31 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Damodar Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 123.71 crore in December 2022 down 49.49% from Rs. 244.92 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 down 109.96% from Rs. 6.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.94 crore in December 2022 down 55.96% from Rs. 24.84 crore in December 2021.
|Damodar Ind shares closed at 50.00 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.49% returns over the last 6 months and -31.93% over the last 12 months.
|Damodar Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|123.71
|152.19
|244.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|123.71
|152.19
|244.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|83.01
|114.58
|132.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|21.04
|19.92
|53.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.59
|-18.60
|-0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.28
|9.72
|9.74
|Depreciation
|5.74
|5.89
|5.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.14
|17.99
|24.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.91
|2.69
|18.17
|Other Income
|6.11
|1.32
|0.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.20
|4.01
|18.91
|Interest
|6.21
|6.36
|7.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.02
|-2.34
|11.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.02
|-2.34
|11.33
|Tax
|-0.35
|-0.78
|4.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.66
|-1.56
|6.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.66
|-1.56
|6.67
|Equity Share Capital
|11.65
|11.65
|11.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.67
|2.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.67
|2.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.67
|2.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.67
|2.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited