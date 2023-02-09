English
    Damodar Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.71 crore, down 49.49% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Damodar Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 123.71 crore in December 2022 down 49.49% from Rs. 244.92 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 down 109.96% from Rs. 6.67 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.94 crore in December 2022 down 55.96% from Rs. 24.84 crore in December 2021.Damodar Ind shares closed at 50.00 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.49% returns over the last 6 months and -31.93% over the last 12 months.
    Damodar Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations123.71152.19244.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations123.71152.19244.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials83.01114.58132.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.0419.9253.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.59-18.60-0.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.289.729.74
    Depreciation5.745.895.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.1417.9924.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.912.6918.17
    Other Income6.111.320.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.204.0118.91
    Interest6.216.367.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.02-2.3411.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.02-2.3411.33
    Tax-0.35-0.784.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.66-1.566.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.66-1.566.67
    Equity Share Capital11.6511.6511.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-0.672.86
    Diluted EPS-0.28-0.672.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-0.672.86
    Diluted EPS-0.28-0.672.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited