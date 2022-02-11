Damodar Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 244.92 crore, up 47.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 244.92 crore in December 2021 up 47.68% from Rs. 165.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.67 crore in December 2021 up 1029.34% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.84 crore in December 2021 up 71.31% from Rs. 14.50 crore in December 2020.

Damodar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.86 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2020.

Damodar Ind shares closed at 70.35 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.81% returns over the last 6 months and 112.86% over the last 12 months.