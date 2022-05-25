Dalmia Sugar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 856.00 crore, up 75.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 856.00 crore in March 2022 up 75.12% from Rs. 488.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.58 crore in March 2022 up 8.98% from Rs. 51.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.30 crore in March 2022 up 6.02% from Rs. 138.93 crore in March 2021.

Dalmia Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 6.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.30 in March 2021.

Dalmia Sugar shares closed at 408.55 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.39% returns over the last 6 months and 23.65% over the last 12 months.