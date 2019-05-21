Dalmia Sugar Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 568.94 crore, up 18.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 568.94 crore in March 2019 up 18.25% from Rs. 481.15 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.18 crore in March 2019 up 467.68% from Rs. 12.56 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.25 crore in March 2019 up 1573.29% from Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2018.

Dalmia Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 5.71 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.55 in March 2018.

Dalmia Sugar shares closed at 116.45 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given 12.89% returns over the last 6 months and 91.69% over the last 12 months.