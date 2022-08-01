Dalmia Sugar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 938.35 crore, up 14.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 938.35 crore in June 2022 up 14.63% from Rs. 818.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.27 crore in June 2022 down 60.38% from Rs. 124.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.86 crore in June 2022 down 25.45% from Rs. 146.02 crore in June 2021.

Dalmia Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.37 in June 2021.

Dalmia Sugar shares closed at 375.55 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.67% returns over the last 6 months and -22.45% over the last 12 months.