Dalmia Sugar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 938.35 crore, up 14.63% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 938.35 crore in June 2022 up 14.63% from Rs. 818.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.27 crore in June 2022 down 60.38% from Rs. 124.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.86 crore in June 2022 down 25.45% from Rs. 146.02 crore in June 2021.

Dalmia Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.37 in June 2021.

Dalmia Sugar shares closed at 375.55 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.67% returns over the last 6 months and -22.45% over the last 12 months.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 938.35 856.00 818.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 938.35 856.00 818.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 230.26 1,028.53 187.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.90 16.34 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 476.98 -442.17 396.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.17 46.27 33.82
Depreciation 27.54 28.90 20.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 70.54 76.21 59.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.96 101.92 120.24
Other Income 7.36 16.48 4.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.32 118.40 125.15
Interest 11.46 8.66 12.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.86 109.74 113.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 69.86 109.74 113.02
Tax 20.58 53.11 -11.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 49.28 56.63 124.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.01 -1.05 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 49.27 55.58 124.37
Equity Share Capital 16.19 16.19 16.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.09 6.87 15.37
Diluted EPS 6.09 6.87 15.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.09 6.87 15.37
Diluted EPS 6.09 6.87 15.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:00 am
