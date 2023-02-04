 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dalmia Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 599.99 crore, down 2.55% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 599.99 crore in December 2022 down 2.55% from Rs. 615.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.91 crore in December 2022 up 16.35% from Rs. 55.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.26 crore in December 2022 up 23.65% from Rs. 109.39 crore in December 2021.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 599.99 578.86 615.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 599.99 578.86 615.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 741.55 31.91 688.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -385.86 433.59 -283.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.20 45.93 53.50
Depreciation 32.18 27.85 24.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 81.61 60.14 69.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.31 -20.56 63.82
Other Income 22.77 32.84 21.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.08 12.28 85.27
Interest 9.34 7.60 6.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 93.74 4.68 78.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 93.74 4.68 78.85
Tax 28.58 0.98 23.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 65.16 3.70 55.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.25 8.01 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.91 11.71 55.79
Equity Share Capital 16.19 16.19 16.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.02 1.45 6.89
Diluted EPS 8.02 1.45 6.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.02 1.45 6.89
Diluted EPS 8.02 1.45 6.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited