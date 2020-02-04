Dalmia Sugar Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 504.44 crore, up 19.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 504.44 crore in December 2019 up 19.41% from Rs. 422.43 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.71 crore in December 2019 down 38.4% from Rs. 43.36 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.50 crore in December 2019 down 12.89% from Rs. 80.93 crore in December 2018.

Dalmia Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.30 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.36 in December 2018.

Dalmia Sugar shares closed at 97.95 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.26% returns over the last 6 months and 9.93% over the last 12 months.