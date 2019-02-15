Dalmia Sugar Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 422.43 crore, down 29.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 422.43 crore in December 2018 down 29.94% from Rs. 602.96 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.36 crore in December 2018 down 20.06% from Rs. 54.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.93 crore in December 2018 down 17.61% from Rs. 98.23 crore in December 2017.

Dalmia Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.36 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.70 in December 2017.

Dalmia Sugar shares closed at 97.10 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given 56.11% returns over the last 6 months and -12.01% over the last 12 months.